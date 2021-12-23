Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $151.82 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,072,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,866 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 2.25% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $151,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

MOAT stock opened at $75.04 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $60.66 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.33.

