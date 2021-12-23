Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $302.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,924,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,015 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $302,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $109.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $89.58 and a 12-month high of $112.42.

