Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,798,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,820 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.3% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $643,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,173,000 after acquiring an additional 124,445 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,341,000 after purchasing an additional 186,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,761,000 after acquiring an additional 492,359 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,817,000 after purchasing an additional 129,433 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $394.61 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.