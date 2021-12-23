Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,606,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,545 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $132,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

VCSH opened at $81.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.28. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

