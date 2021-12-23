Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.73.

WPM traded up C$0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$54.42. 223,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,733. The stock has a market cap of C$24.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$51.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.10. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$44.09 and a 52 week high of C$59.85.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$338.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$373.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total value of C$2,522,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,946. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$1,640,380.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

