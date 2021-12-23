Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.07% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.73.
WPM traded up C$0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$54.42. 223,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,733. The stock has a market cap of C$24.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$51.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.10. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$44.09 and a 52 week high of C$59.85.
In other news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total value of C$2,522,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,946. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$1,640,380.82.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.