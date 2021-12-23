Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 170,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.73. 5,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,598,624. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average is $86.49. The stock has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

