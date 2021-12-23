ReapChain Market Capitalization Achieves $11.21 Million (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges. ReapChain has a market capitalization of $11.21 million and $1.36 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReapChain has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00043501 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

ReapChain (CRYPTO:REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

