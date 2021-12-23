Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Harbour Energy (HBRIY)

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS: HBRIY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/15/2021 – Harbour Energy was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

12/15/2021 – Harbour Energy was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/9/2021 – Harbour Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Harbour Energy plc is an independent oil and gas company. Harbour Energy plc, formerly known as Premier Oil plc, is based in UK. “

12/7/2021 – Harbour Energy was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/24/2021 – Harbour Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Harbour Energy plc is an independent oil and gas company. Harbour Energy plc, formerly known as Premier Oil plc, is based in UK. “

10/29/2021 – Harbour Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBRIY remained flat at $$4.65 during midday trading on Thursday. Harbour Energy plc has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.