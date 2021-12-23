Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 5.80 and last traded at 5.83. Approximately 104,482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 768,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 6.16.

In other news, insider Craig Allan Steinke acquired 10,000 shares of Reconnaissance Energy Africa stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 5.71 per share, with a total value of 57,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,522,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately 31,534,599.87.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of oil and/or gas assets in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 9,921 km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

