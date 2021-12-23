Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Major Shareholder Sells $154,066.90 in Stock

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 99,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $154,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Recro Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $32,600.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Recro Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $32,600.00.

Recro Pharma stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 31,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $73.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 199.98%. The company had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 52.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on Recro Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.