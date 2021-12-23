Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells $180,468.75 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $180,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, December 7th, Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $195,580.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.78. 1,759,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,160. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. On average, analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RXRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 30,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10,063.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 70,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,285,000 after buying an additional 65,096 shares during the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.