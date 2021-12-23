ReddCoin (RDD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $172,884.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $35.73 million and $172,884.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,025.86 or 0.99261408 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00055854 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.32 or 0.00275559 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.11 or 0.00456989 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00153654 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00009982 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001904 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

