ReddCoin (RDD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $244,843.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 44.5% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $39.95 million and approximately $244,843.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,903.67 or 0.99655691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00055178 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.88 or 0.00295383 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.80 or 0.00444021 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.77 or 0.00150290 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00009486 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00010514 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001845 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

