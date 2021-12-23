Refinable Hits 1-Day Volume of $592,953.00 (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $10.37 million and $592,953.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00057239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,092.95 or 0.08020035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,083.06 or 1.00096019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00072987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00052925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 54.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

