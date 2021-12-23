Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,145,000 after purchasing an additional 97,810 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $645,154,000 after purchasing an additional 50,312 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after purchasing an additional 282,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 795,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total transaction of $576,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,350,241 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.75.

Shares of REGN opened at $617.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $624.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $606.77. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

