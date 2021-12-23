Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Trading 7.3% Higher

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.66. 6,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 238,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Relmada Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.76.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $603.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.17.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82). On average, equities analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 95.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 55,177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,468.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 238,351 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,490 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,053.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 422,982 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.