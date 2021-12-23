Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REMYY. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of REMYY opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

