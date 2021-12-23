Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REMYY. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Shares of REMYY opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.