renDOGE 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19,850.00 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, renDOGE has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a market cap of $522,774.17 and $19,850.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00057204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.70 or 0.08055273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00074691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,607.05 or 0.99995939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00053858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007352 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

