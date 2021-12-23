Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $39.07. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $39.07, with a volume of 141,987 shares trading hands.

RTOKY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.15.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

