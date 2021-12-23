Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TE Connectivity Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $156.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $116.87 and a 52-week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 64.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 164.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,220,000 after buying an additional 79,249 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 184,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after buying an additional 28,508 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 6.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.