Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,230,000 after buying an additional 1,107,547 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,932,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,284,000 after buying an additional 437,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,264,000 after buying an additional 4,203,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,118,000 after buying an additional 979,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,726,000 after buying an additional 780,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

