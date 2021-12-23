Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.59.

Shares of SAND opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 453,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 130,497 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

