Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Snowflake (SNOW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW):

12/6/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $455.00 to $465.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Snowflake had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/3/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $370.00 to $380.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $344.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $397.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $360.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $350.00 to $385.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $275.00 to $360.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $360.00 to $393.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $470.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $299.00.

12/2/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $340.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $353.00 to $421.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/16/2021 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $340.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/1/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Snowflake stock traded down $6.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $351.31. The stock had a trading volume of 31,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,283. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $355.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.61 billion, a PE ratio of -137.77 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Snowflake Inc alerts:

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.25, for a total value of $16,359,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,350,479 shares of company stock worth $811,909,128. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 134.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 48.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.