Reviewing NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) & High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI)

NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) and High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NovelStem International and High Tide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A High Tide -21.02% -32.36% -15.52%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NovelStem International and High Tide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A High Tide 0 1 3 0 2.75

High Tide has a consensus price target of $13.31, suggesting a potential upside of 188.15%. Given High Tide’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe High Tide is more favorable than NovelStem International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NovelStem International and High Tide’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A High Tide $61.92 million N/A -$4.73 million ($0.06) -77.00

NovelStem International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than High Tide.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of NovelStem International shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NovelStem International beats High Tide on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovelStem International

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd. for stem-cell technology platform in cancer immunotherapy and COVID-19 resistance. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018 as a result of its business focus shift from advertising services to stem cell-based diagnostics for cancer chemotherapies. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company provides data analytics services, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of June 3, 2021, it operated 88 retail locations in Canada. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

