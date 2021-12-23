Revolution Populi (RVP) Trading Down 8.5% This Week

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $40.45 million and $139,187.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00043373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

