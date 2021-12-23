REVV Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.93 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, REVV has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a market cap of $48.04 million and $1.93 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00042836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007057 BTC.

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

