Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $415.41

Shares of Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 415.41 ($5.49) and traded as high as GBX 465.60 ($6.15). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 465 ($6.14), with a volume of 73,001 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.07) target price on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.53) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.07) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Ricardo alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £289.31 million and a PE ratio of 160.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 436.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 415.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93.

In other news, insider Ian Gibson sold 4,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.64), for a total value of £20,905.92 ($27,620.45).

Ricardo Company Profile (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.