RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.74

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.35. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 665,173 shares traded.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $18.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.49.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 32,258 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIBT)

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.