Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Raised to “Outperform Overweight” at National Bank Financial

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RCH. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price (up previously from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

TSE:RCH opened at C$42.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.42. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of C$32.49 and a 52 week high of C$46.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$374.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.1005008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.41, for a total transaction of C$125,902.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at C$2,192,013.25.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

