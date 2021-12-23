Rigel Protocol (RGP) Trading Up 2.8% This Week

Rigel Protocol (CURRENCY:RGP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Rigel Protocol has a market capitalization of $158,231.64 and $100,862.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rigel Protocol has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Rigel Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00043266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rigel Protocol Coin Profile

Rigel Protocol (CRYPTO:RGP) is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,809,436 coins and its circulating supply is 1,514,436 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Rigel Protocol is a Blockchain Decentralized protocol for a diverse set of DeFi products. A protocol built to improve and touch up existing Decentralized Finance (DEFI) features while introducing several innovative DEFI products to propel scalability, security in the Blockchain, user experience and adoption. The $RGP token will be used to reward the Liquidity Providers. The Rigel Protocol is completely designed, set up, developed, and driven by the RigelProtocol community. Yield farmers and lending providers would also be able to receive $RGP tokens. The Rigel Protocol Yield Farming feature willprotect cash-flow providers by having a lower APY(Annual Percentage Yield) and a locking period for tokens mined through this pool. Power andownership are kept within the user, leaving the control of the funds to the community in a decentralized and non-custodial way. RigelProtocol token maximum supply will be just 40 million $RGP, with 50% each split between the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Chain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

