Rise (RISE) One Day Volume Hits $63.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Rise has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $63.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rise has traded up 474% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EverRise (RISE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00039055 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003281 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002083 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 190,619,383 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

