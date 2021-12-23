Rise (RISE) Price Down 18% Over Last 7 Days

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Rise has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $51.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rise has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rise alerts:

EverRise (RISE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00036316 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001749 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001942 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 190,653,023 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.