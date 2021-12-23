Rita-Rose Gagné Acquires 306,748 Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Stock

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2021

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) insider Rita-Rose Gagné acquired 306,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £101,226.84 ($133,738.72).

Shares of LON HMSO opened at GBX 33.47 ($0.44) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -1.38. Hammerson plc has a 12 month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 35.08.

HMSO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.44) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.53) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.36) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hammerson presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 30.86 ($0.41).

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

