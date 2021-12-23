Rita-Rose Gagné Acquires 306,748 Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Stock

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) insider Rita-Rose Gagné acquired 306,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £101,226.84 ($133,738.72).

Shares of LON HMSO opened at GBX 33.47 ($0.44) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -1.38. Hammerson plc has a 12 month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 35.08.

HMSO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.44) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.53) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.36) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hammerson presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 30.86 ($0.41).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

