Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,682,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,075 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.52% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $99,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,289 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 48,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 308.9% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 23,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $60.71 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.58.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

