Riverview Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th.

Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 135.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Riverview Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.