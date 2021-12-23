RNC Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,009 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,410 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 38.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.44. The company had a trading volume of 59,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,557,888. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

