RNC Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,984 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $31,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 150,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on GILD shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

GILD traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $72.42. 41,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,773,726. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.