RNC Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.9% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $36,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $418,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

Shares of UPS traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.24. 18,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.40. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The company has a market cap of $184.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

