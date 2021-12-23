RNC Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 3.4% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $63,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $58,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.16. The stock had a trading volume of 71,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,784,263. The company has a market capitalization of $235.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $133.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

