RNC Capital Management LLC Has $39.28 Million Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy accounts for approximately 2.1% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Sempra Energy worth $39,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,433,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,069 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 27.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,648,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,551,456,000 after buying an additional 1,309,657 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,477,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,165,000 after buying an additional 1,151,662 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 39.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,980,000 after buying an additional 1,109,281 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $129.95. 3,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,017. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

