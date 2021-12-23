RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 1,154 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,195 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Amundi bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $106,505,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,202,000 after buying an additional 544,711 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $266.40. 7,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,571. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $266.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.05. The stock has a market cap of $199.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.