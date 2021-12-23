RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 362 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,485 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,134,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 63.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 118 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 497,327 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $223,474,000 after buying an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 775,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $348,539,000 after buying an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

COST stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $549.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,286. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $566.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $518.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

