RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 65,805 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,566,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,805 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.2% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $42,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of AT&T by 70.1% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $24.97. 329,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,679,336. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.29 billion, a PE ratio of 206.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

