Robert W. Ingram Sells 219 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Director Robert W. Ingram sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $20,290.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GL stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.70. The stock had a trading volume of 286,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,862. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.69%.

GL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

