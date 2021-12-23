Robin Archibald Buys 97 Shares of Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Stock

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) insider Robin Archibald acquired 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,144 ($67.96) per share, for a total transaction of £4,989.68 ($6,592.26).

CGT stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 5,140 ($67.91). 38,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,580. The firm has a market cap of £950.28 million and a PE ratio of 10.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,098.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,025.48. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c has a 1-year low of GBX 51.40 ($0.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,220 ($68.97).

About Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

