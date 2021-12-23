Robust Token (RBT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5,913.00

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $819,314.73 and approximately $5,913.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robust Token coin can now be purchased for $23.68 or 0.00046397 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Robust Token has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00056618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.12 or 0.07987187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,019.29 or 0.99972662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00072502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00053166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,553 coins and its circulating supply is 34,603 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robust Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

