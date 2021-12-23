RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Down to $12.36

Shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 12.36, but opened at 12.00. RocketLab shares last traded at 12.12, with a volume of 16,559 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RKLB. Cowen started coverage on RocketLab in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 21.60.

The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 13.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter worth $277,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at $376,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter worth about $2,762,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter worth about $949,000. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

RocketLab Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

