RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Down to $12.36

Shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 12.36, but opened at 12.00. RocketLab shares last traded at 12.12, with a volume of 16,559 shares.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RKLB. Cowen started coverage on RocketLab in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 21.60.
The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 13.87.
RocketLab Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKLB)
Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.
