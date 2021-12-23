ROCKI Hits 1-Day Volume of $384,251.00 (ROCKI)

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, ROCKI has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. ROCKI has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $384,251.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROCKI coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00057616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.31 or 0.08070073 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,909.38 or 0.99856890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00074182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00053786 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007298 BTC.

About ROCKI

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp . The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app

ROCKI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROCKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROCKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

