Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) fell 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.38. 30,954 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 633,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $554.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of -0.16.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Huyett purchased 25,000 shares of Rockley Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $164,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLY. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 26.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

