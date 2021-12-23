Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Purchases £23,518.58 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Warren East acquired 19,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £23,518.58 ($31,072.24).

Warren East also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

On Friday, November 26th, Warren East acquired 17,149 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £23,665.62 ($31,266.51).

On Tuesday, September 28th, Warren East acquired 15,993 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £23,509.71 ($31,060.52).

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 118.34 ($1.56) on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 86.69 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 150.48 ($1.99). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 132.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 119.13. The stock has a market cap of £9.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 116 ($1.53) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.11) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($1.98) to GBX 140 ($1.85) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.